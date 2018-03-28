ABC News just entered the daily podcast game with “Start Here”

Starting today, Start Here will give listeners a 20-minute injection of hot-off-the-presses ABC news, hosted by veteran ABC News reporter Brad Mielke. New episodes will post each weekday at 6 a.m. ET on all the usual suspects (Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music) as well as on the ABC News app.

ABC’s entry into the daily podcast market comes as the space’s current giant, The New York Times morning podcast The Daily, announced its upstream move to terrestrial radio. Since ABC already has an expansive radio network, perhaps Start Here will be the next to make the great leap forward. Or is it backward? We’re losing track.ML