This Slack Insider’s Low-Tech Formatting Tips Help Messages Get Read

Anyone who’s ever typed a message into Slack like “Hi, just reupping this ^” or “@here did anyone read my note from earlier?” knows how remote conversations can something feel like shouting into a void. I work at Slack and (obviously) use the platform with my own team here, too. Our aim is to make communication productive by giving users the ability to share feedback quickly and concisely with everyone, no matter where they are.

Of course, there’s still the potential for that feedback to get lost in the daily shuffle. My team and I have found that with a few super-easy formatting choices, you can make sure your messages get seen and responded to on time. Here are a few ways to lay out your Slack conversations more thoughtfully and productively–whether they’re announcements, project summaries, real-time remote meetings, or something else entirely.

Emphasize Text With Bold And Italics

Even the simplest formatting measures can do wonders to clarify the purpose of a message. Options like bold, italics, strikethrough, and block-quotes can give messages the right emphasis, make it clear that information has been updated, and highlight key excerpts and deadlines.

If you’re worried that too many bold or italicized words might look messy and confusing, don’t be. In my experience, they help you call out key pieces of information that might be easy to miss in a busy Slack stream.

Add Bullet Points To Break Up Ideas

Besides adjusting the text itself, bullet points are great for breaking up big blocks of text and adding some illustrative detail. On Macs, a simple keyboard shortcut of option+8 will start a bulleted list, and so will alt+7 on most Windows machines as well as extended keyboards on mobile. You can combine bulleting with shift+enter to add line breaks in longer messages, too.

We find this tends to work well in bigger channels. Every morning, Slack’s editorial team shares bulleted updates on our current projects, which makes them easy to scan quickly. And when a given item is completed, a team member can edit the message to put a strikethrough through that line: