Walmart and Cosmo: 9 things to know about the anti-porn group claiming victory

If you’re looking for 6 Ways to Get Rid of a Hickey Fast , you’re going to have to walk a little further into Walmart. The big-box store announced that it is pulling Cosmopolitan magazine from checkout lines at 5,000 locations because of its content, which some have decided is too racy. (Basically, this .) The publication will be sold in the store’s magazine aisle instead.

The move comes after the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) sat down in “collaborative dialogue” with Walmart, per the BBC, and the group is chalking up Walmart’s decision as a big win. “This is what real change looks like in our #MeToo culture,” Dawn Hawkins, the group’s executive director, said in a statement that is sure to go down in the history books as an impressive example of appropriation.

This is not the first time that NCOSE has made noise about our “racy” culture. Here are a few things to know about the group:

The nonprofit group was established in 1962 by a group of clergymen . It was originally called Morality in Media before changing its name in 2015.

. It was originally called Morality in Media before changing its name in 2015. Each year the group releases a “ Dirty Dozen ” list of “mainstream contributors to sexual exploitation,” which in 2017 included Amnesty International, the American Library Association, Amazon, Twitter, and Roku.

” list of “mainstream contributors to sexual exploitation,” which in 2017 included Amnesty International, the American Library Association, Amazon, Twitter, and Roku. In 2016, Game of Thrones was singled out by the group as emblematic of HBO’s “penchant for intentionally intermixing interesting plots with scenes of graphic nudity, sexual violence, rape, and incest.”

was singled out by the group as emblematic of HBO’s “penchant for intentionally intermixing interesting plots with scenes of graphic nudity, sexual violence, rape, and incest.” It has gone after hotel chains for renting out adult videos .

. NCOSE previously succeeded in getting Rite Aid and Delhaize America (which owns Food Lion) to put Cosmopolitan behind blinders in their stores, according to USA Today.

and (which owns Food Lion) to put Cosmopolitan behind blinders in their stores, according to USA Today. The group went after Fifty Shades of Grey on the grounds that it “glamorizes and legitimizes violence against women.”

on the grounds that it “glamorizes and legitimizes violence against women.” It declared victory when Google stopped running porn ads in 2014.

stopped running porn ads in 2014. It has praised the anti-LGBTQ group the Family Research Council .

. Much of its funding comes from socially conservative philanthropists and foundations.

ML