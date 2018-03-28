Airbnb will start sharing host information with China’s government

The U.S. company has announced it will begin sharing Chinese host information with China’s government to comply with local regulations, reports Reuters. In an email sent to Chinese hosts, Airbnb China said the decision is “similar to other hospitality companies that do business in China” and that “Airbnb China must comply with local laws and regulations, including privacy and information disclosure laws.” Chinese laws state that citizens and tourists register their addresses with the police within 24 hours of arriving in the country or staying in a hotel. Airbnb China said if hosts did not like the decision, their only option is to deactivate their Airbnb account.MG
