Uber settles discrimination lawsuit with three female engineers for $10 million

The suit was filed by three email software engineers in October of last year alleging that Uber’s payment and promotion system discriminated based on gender and race, reports Recode. The suit grew to represent 420 of the company’s female engineers who said Uber’s compensation structure favored white and Asian males over them. Besides the $10 million financial settlement, Uber is also agreeing to regularly report diversity metrics from now on and says it will enhance its systems for compensations and reviews. Uber execs will also take part in a review of the company’s diversity growth twice a year.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens