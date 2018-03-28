Uber settles discrimination lawsuit with three female engineers for $10 million

The suit was filed by three email software engineers in October of last year alleging that Uber’s payment and promotion system discriminated based on gender and race, reports Recode. The suit grew to represent 420 of the company’s female engineers who said Uber’s compensation structure favored white and Asian males over them. Besides the $10 million financial settlement, Uber is also agreeing to regularly report diversity metrics from now on and says it will enhance its systems for compensations and reviews. Uber execs will also take part in a review of the company’s diversity growth twice a year.MG