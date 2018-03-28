Playboy is the latest brand to #DeleteFacebook

The company has announced it will deactivate all of its accounts on the beleaguered social media network, reports CNBC . In a statement announcing the move, Playboy said:

“The recent news about Facebook’s alleged mismanagement of users’ data has solidified our decision to suspend our activity on the platform at this time. There are more than 25 million fans who engage with Playboy via our various Facebook pages, and we do not want to be complicit in exposing them to the reported practices. That is why we have announced that we will be leaving Facebook’s platform, deactivating the Playboy accounts that Playboy Enterprises manages directly.”

But Playboy also said its decision to abandon Facebook wasn’t solely due to privacy concerns for its users. The publication revealed it’s just sick of having to bend to Facebook’s will when it comes to expressing itself via the content it publishes:

“For years, it has been difficult for Playboy to express our values on Facebook due to its strict content and policy guidelines. We have been faced with the only alternative being to alter Playboy’s voice in order to meet Facebook’s views of what is and is not appropriate on its platform.”

Playboy isn’t the first brand to delete its Facebook account in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Last week Elon Musk deleted the Facebook accounts of Tesla and Space X.MG