Microsoft targets Xbox trolls with “offensive language” ban

The software giant has updated its services agreement to make users aware of changes that are coming into force on May 1. The biggest change seems to be aimed at Xbox trolls who use the platform to harass or intimidate other online players, reports Gizmodo . As point five in Microsoft’s new services agreement now states:

In the Code of Conduct section, we’ve clarified that use of offensive language and fraudulent activity is prohibited. We’ve also clarified that violation of the Code of Conduct through Xbox Services may result in suspensions or bans from participation in Xbox Services, including forfeiture of content licenses, Xbox Gold Membership time, and Microsoft account balances associated with the account.

The new “offensive language” restriction mentioned likely includes words and phrases that aren’t necessarily profane yet can cause distress or offense to users–which pretty much describes a troll’s modus operandi. With only a little over a month until Microsoft’s new rules take effect, it looks like trolls’ days on Xbox might soon be numbered.MG