Facebook delays its smart speaker amid growing distrust of the company

Given the recent data privacy scandal that is engulfing the company, would you run out and buy a Facebook-branded smart speaker that listens to everything you say? Chances are the answer is “no,” which is the same conclusion Facebook has come to. That’s why the company has decided to delay its Amazon Echo and Apple HomePod competitor, reports Bloomberg . Facebook’s smart speaker was due to be unveiled at the F8 confront in May, with a public release date sometime in the fall. The speaker reportedly features a digital assistant and video chat capabilities.

Like most smart speakers, Facebook’s digital assistant would listen to your every word so it could carry out your commands. But given how lax Facebook seems to be about sharing your private data, why would anyone let a device that lets Facebook eavesdrop on your daily life into their home? That would be like 1984′s Winston Smith inviting O’Brien over for tea every minute of every day. Delaying the launch of its smart speaker is one of the few good decisions Facebook has made lately.MG