7 Types Of Interview Questions To Ask At Each Stage Of Your Career

Whenever it’s been my turn to ask a hiring manager some questions before wrapping up a job interview, I’ve typically fallen back on, “What do you like about working here?” If I’m lucky, I’ll get some insightful reflections on the work culture or musings on what about the work feels meaningful.

There’s a better approach to get more valuable information. Turns out, you should ask different questions depending on the level of the role you’re interviewing for. After all, job interviews are fact-finding missions: You’ve got to use them to learn as much about the role and organization as you possibly can. And the criteria you’d use when assessing how well you might fit in depends a lot on your needs and wants–at both your current career stage and the one you’re hoping to get to. Here are a few questions to ask hiring managers.

Entry Level

Ask questions about career advancement. Early on in your career, your top priority should be to learn as much as you can and look for ways to grow. So an obvious question for a hiring manager might be:

What do you offer in terms of job training and professional development?

As Gwen Moran pointed out in Fast Company recently, not every organization has the budget for robust programs on that front, but managers are typically keen to offer mentorship and growth opportunities all on their own. If you’re talking directly with the hiring manager, you might ask:

How do you work with your team members to help them grow and advance in their roles?

Or you can inquire about chances to tackle “stretch” assignments on your own–a tactic Fast Company contributor Ximena Vengoechea particularly recommends. For example:

Do junior-level employees tend to take on challenging projects once they’ve mastered the fundamentals of their jobs?

Associate Or Management Level

Ask questions about the team and work culture. Obviously, you’ll want to look for a great work culture at every stage of your career–it’s never worth putting up with a toxic environment at any level. But after three to six years in the workforce, culture and team dynamics may play a bigger role in your happiness and success on the job.