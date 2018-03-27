Dream job alert! NASA is looking for a few good mission control directors

You’ve seen them in movies. You’ve probably pictured yourself in their seats. And now you could be one of them: NASA is looking to hire new mission control flight directors for the famed Johnson Space Center in Houston.

If chosen, you’ll get to head human spaceflight missions to the International Space Station, as well as Orion missions to the Moon–and maybe even Mars.

You’ll be in charge of flight control teams, experts in research and engineering, and support teams around the globe. In short, you’ll be at the controls, helping to ensure that U.S. space missions go smoothly and safely.

“Flight directors play a critical role in the success of our nation’s human spaceflight missions,” Brian Kelly, NASA’s director of flight operations at Johnson, says in a release about the hunt. “The job is tough, the responsibilities are immense, and the challenges can seem insurmountable. But the experiences and personal rewards are incredible.”

Get those LinkedIn profiles gussied up, and make sure you’ve got these qualifications:

You have to be a U.S. citizen with a degree in biological science, engineering, computer science, mathematics, or physical science.

You also need a good deal of related professional experience, “including time-critical decision-making experience in high-stress, high-risk environments.”

Having been a NASA flight controller is a plus, but not a requirement.

Good luck, ladies and gentlemen! You have until April 17 to apply, and NASA expects to announce its hiring decisions by mid-year.DT