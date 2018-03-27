Apple Should Have Cut iPad Price Further For Schools, Say Analysts

This morning, Apple took a shot at Google’s dominance of the education market with its announcement of a new low-priced iPad and a series of new and upgraded software for both teachers and students. The question is whether or not Apple sweetened the deal enough for educators to regain some of the ground it’s already ceded to Google and the Chromebook.

Many schools, especially ones in less affluent districts, have been attracted by Google’s free apps and inexpensive Chromebooks. Google first offered schools a suite of Google Docs collaboration and productivity apps, then provided an affordable hardware element with the low-cost laptops.

iPad, Still $299

Looking at the hardware after today’s announcement, school administrators may be deciding between Chromebook laptops that cost around $300 and iPad tablets that cost $299. That’s pretty much the same deal as before (9.7-inch iPads were reduced to $299 for schools last year), except that now the iPad supports a Pencil stylus that costs another $80. And the new iPad has a faster chip, a better display, and some other normal upgrades.

Apple may still have a hard time convincing budget-strapped schools to choose iPads over Chromebooks.

“While the new Apple introductions are a good step forward, they ignore the basic fact that iPads—especially with the addition of the Pencil—are still pretty expensive for most schools,” said TECHnalysis Research analyst Bob O’Donnell in an email to Fast Company on Tuesday.

Many Apple watchers thought Apple might announce a new iPad with a more aggressive price drop–at least for educators. Apple itself had indicated it would like to get the price point down to $259.

IDC analyst Tom Mainelli points out that Apple began winning back share in the education market (and returning to growth in the iPad business, generally) after it reduced the price of the 9.7-inch iPad to $329 last year ($299 for schools).