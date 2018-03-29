Brands Don’t Like Facebook’s Fiasco, But They’re Still Buying Ads

The Cambridge Analytica fiasco at Facebook is obviously a dumpster fire of data privacy issues, corporate responsibility issues, and, y’know, the future of democracy in the digital age. And considering the other group we associate with user data and Facebook are brand marketers and advertisers, they’ve been getting painted by many with the ol’ guilty by association brush.

So far, auto parts retailer Pep Boys, web company Mozilla, and Germany’s second largest bank Commerzbank have all pulled their ads from Facebook. Sonos turned it into a branding opportunity, announcing on March 23 it would pull its ads from the platform, as well as Instagram, Google, and Twitter for a week and donate an undisclosed amount of money to the RightsCon digital rights conference instead. But as the dust continues to settle, most brands and their ad agency partners are taking a measured, wait-and-see approach before making any rash decision about their ad strategy on the platform.

Still, the scandal–and Facebook’s recent revamping of its news feed to prioritize friends and family over other pages, and the anticipated ad rate price hike that will follow–has also prompted agency and brand executives to seriously reflect on how they use the platform, and its role in their overall marketing strategies.

“We’re still early days in this, but something that clients have to think about is, regardless of what we’re doing on Facebook, how do we make sure we’re being transparent?” says R/GA’s managing director of social Kyle Bunch. “Everybody going forward will have to be more transparent about this sort of thing. It’s hard to determine the exact approach today, so there’s a bit of caution on the part of brands because they don’t want to add to any consumer confusion. You’ve got to find a measured approach.”

Aki Spicer, chief strategic innovations officer at TBWA/Chiat/Day New York says they aren’t actively changing plans but are certainly watching developments over the coming weeks.

“Frankly, we just haven’t noticed users change behaviors,” says Spicer. “The irony is this ‘scandal’ seems to have gotten Facebookers to post to Facebook about their outrage and intent to quit Facebook. But, is anyone really quitting? And if they aren’t quitting, well, advertisers must go where the audiences truly are.”

“We Want To Be Ethically And Morally On Point”

Still, the key for brands and advertisers is to make sure their presence on Facebook–and the entire internet for that matter–isn’t creepy, and that any consumer data is used to create an honest value exchange. Bunch cites both Netflix and Nike as brands who provide a transparent value exchange to people. We happily share every location, distance, and time of our runs on Nike Plus because Nike gives us back data on our progress, and more personalized coaching tips. As a result, Nike can target messages that aren’t creepy because we know we gave them data with that understanding. We also happily let Netflix mine all our watching habits because we know it will help improve their personal recommendations for us. That’s the value.