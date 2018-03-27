New Apple Watch is coming this fall with larger displays, analyst says

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Apple will announce a new Apple Watch this fall–the Series 4–with a 15% larger display, more health monitoring features, and longer battery life. The analyst is generally reliable for his iPhone-related predictions, while a little less spot-on with other product lines. But this one sounds truthy. He says the new watch will feature a “more trendy form factor design” as well as new health sensors beyond the heart rate sensor on earlier Watches, reports 9to5Mac .

The current Apple Watches come in 38-millimeter and 42-millimeter display sizes, but there is still a fair amount of bezel space around the displays. So it’s possible Apple’s engineers could significantly increase the display size without dramatically increasing the overall wrist size of the device.

The report also mentions improved battery life, which might be challenging with the addition of a larger display. The display is among the most power-hungry components in a smartwatch.

The analyst’s firm, KGI Securities, predicts Apple Watch sales in the range of 22 million to 24 million in 2018.MS