“The Daily” podcast is coming to radio—here’s where you can tune in

Dust off that clock radio, because the The Daily is going old school. While many podcasts start out as radio shows that are then released as podcasts, the popular New York Times podcast is going the opposite route—making the jump from iPhones to airwaves.

Thanks to a collaboration with American Public Media, a new radio edition of the podcast—still hosted by Michael Barbaro—will air on 16 terrestrial radio stations beginning April 2. While The Daily podcast is aimed at the early-riser and commuter market, The Daily radio show will air after 4 p.m. ET. It makes sense that radio was willing to gamble on The Daily, which was the most-downloaded new show in 2017 on Apple Podcasts.

Listen to The Daily on these radio stations :

KALW (San Francisco)

KCPW (Salt Lake City)

KNOW (Minneapolis-St. Paul)

KOPB (Portland, Oregon)

KOSU (Oklahoma City)

KPCC (Los Angeles)

KSFC/Spokane Public Radio (Spokane, Washington)

KUHF (Houston)

KUOW (Seattle)

WCPN ideastream (Cleveland)

WFDD (Winston-Salem, North Carolina)

WGVU (Grand Rapids, Michigan)

WKSU (Akron, Ohio)

WMPN/Mississippi Public Broadcasting (Jackson, Mississippi)

WOSU (Columbus, Ohio)

WSQX/WSKG (Binghamton, New York)

ML