Report: Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress

Citing anonymous sources, CNNMoney reports that the Facebook CEO is “currently planning the strategy for his testimony.” The news comes amid an ongoing data-privacy scandal and follows revelations earlier this month about how the social network handled users’ data.

Zuckerberg has refused to speak directly to British politicians, and instead plans to send senior-level executives in his place. Still, his agreeing to testify before Congress, says CNNMoney, could put added pressure on other tech leaders to also follow suit.

You can read the full report here.CGW