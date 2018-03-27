advertisement
Here’s Apple’s hella cute video from its education event in Chicago today

Apple is holding an event in Chicago this morning to announce a new lower-priced iPad and to try to get its mojo back in the classroom amid fierce competition from Google and its ubiquitous Chromebook. The company kicked off the event with this incredibly cute video:

