Intel’s latest diversity numbers are on track to beat 2020 goals

Tech titan Intel continues to make strides toward diversifying its workforce. You’ll recall the company made a pledge (and a $300 million investment ) to get to full representation by 2020. Today, Intel reports that it is on track to be two years ahead of schedule on its goal to reach full representation of underrepresented minorities and women on its U.S. staff . The company has winnowed the gap down from 2,300 to 376 employees, or an 84% improvement.

The goal may seem small for such a large workforce of some 55,000 employees, so it helps to remember that it was taken from a measure of how many skilled people exist in the external U.S. labor market (drawn from multiple sources, including university graduation data from the National Center for Education Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau) as well as Intel’s own internal market.

Other increases to note:

Female representation stands at 26.5%, a 0.8% increase since 2016.

African-American representation increased by 0.2% since 2016.

Hispanic representation increased by 0.5% since 2016.

Hispanic employees have the highest rate of retention for

female URMs(88%), followed by Native Americans (85%) and African-Americans (79%).

Part of the success is due to its anonymous Warmline, which has fielded 10,000 cases and is responsible for a 90% retention rate.

Of course, there are still areas to improve. White men still make up 62.5% of the entire workforce. One of Intel’s goals, then, is the hiring, progression, and retention of African-American employees, including in leadership. According to the report, African-Americans account for more than 85% of our remaining gap to full representation. While female representation has increased overall, the needle barely nudged in leadership where men make up 81% of the staff.LD