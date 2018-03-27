Where can I stream that movie? Now Google Play will show you the way

Google is building a search engine for streaming video services into the Google Play Store and Google Play Movies & TV app. When you search for a movie or TV show, Google will tell you if it’s available through other services, including Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now, DisneyNow, and ABC. (It looks like Netflix isn’t supported at the moment.)

Plenty of tools like this exist already, including JustWatch, Reelgood, and the aptly named Can I Stream It? Google also offers universal search through its Google Home app, on Android TV devices, and in its general search results. But adding a similar search engine to the Play Store could save you from purchasing a TV show or renting a movie if it’s already available through one of your streaming services.

Universal search is rolling out to Android devices over the next few days, along with some other new features such as personalized recommendations and easier access to the watchlist.JN