Yahoo had the biggest data breach in history and this podcast won’t let you forget it

Breach , a new podcast from Carbonite and Midroll, takes a long look at the history of data security breaches, starting with the biggest: Yahoo. Back in 2016, Yahoo announced that all 3 billion of its customers’ accounts had their login information stolen . Not only that, but Yahoo took three years to tell the public about it. Breach looks at the hack, and every misstep made by Yahoo in the wake of the attack. It also explores what these breaches mean for businesses, consumers, and the future of data privacy.

While consumers may hope that companies will learn from Yahoo’s mistakes, considering how Equifax handled its own massive hack—which compromised the private info of 145 million U.S. customers—there’s still a lot of work to do.

The podcast is particularly timely considering the conversation surrounding public trust in social media in the wake of the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll (ironically reported on by Yahoo) found that fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook, the world’s largest social media site, to obey U.S. privacy laws.

The podcast is hosted by tech journalist Bob Sullivan and producer Alia Tavakolian, and is sponsored by Carbonite. But then, as we’ve mentioned, branded podcasts are the ads people actually want to listen to.

Check out the first episode of Breach below:

