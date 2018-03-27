Judge tosses lawsuit alleging YouTube censored conservative voices

A California federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit brought by conservative radio host and YouTuber Dennis Prager, alleging the Google-owned site placed age restrictions on some of his videos and refused to run ads on them without a “compelling, significant, or legitimate reason,” reports the Hollywood Reporter. Prager argued that though Google is a private company, and thus not subject to First Amendment rules, the software giant runs YouTube as a type of public forum, and therefore it should be subject to the First Amendment. Google argued otherwise, and the judge ultimately agreed, citing recent Supreme Court cases that arrived at Google’s conclusion.MG