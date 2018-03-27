Facebook is hiring more Washington lobbyists as privacy scandal continues

The company is looking to hire 11 policy managers for its Washington, D.C., office amid increasing scrutiny from governments in the U.S. and U.K., reports Bloomberg. Because of the privacy scandle involving data given to Cambridge Analytica, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has already been asked to appear before Congress and the U.K. Parliment, the latter of which he has already refused. Facebook listed the jobs on its careers website, which includes multiple roles for privacy and public policy managers. This isn’t the first time Facebook has gone on a lobbyist hiring spree, however. The company started hiring lobbyists last year after revelations came to light that Russia exploited the platform in order to help Donald Trump get elected. Currently, Facebook ranks third in spending on lobbyists among tech companies, beaten only by Google and Amazon.MG