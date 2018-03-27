A Slovakian court has ordered the suspension of Uber in the country

The court made its decision on March 6, though it wasn’t made public until today, reports Reuters. In January, a Bratislava-based association of certified taxi drivers took Uber to court, saying the ride-hailing service was unfairly competing with licensed taxi drivers. The defendants alleged that Uber drivers did not meet the requirements for professional taxi drivers, yet did the same work as they did and, thus, were unfairly competing. The court agreed with the association and has now ordered Uber to suspend its operations in the country. Uber has yet to publicly comment on the matter. The Slovakian decision follows an EU court ruling in December saying Uber should be classified as a transport service and regulated like one as well.MG