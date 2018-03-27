Mark Zuckerberg is refusing to face U.K. lawmakers

Facebook has announced that Zuckerberg has declined a request from the U.K.’s parliament to appear before it to answer questions about the data scandal that is engulfing the company on both sides of the Atlantic, reports Bloomberg. Instead, Zuckerberg “has personally asked one of his deputies to make themselves available to give evidence in person,” according to Rebecca Stimson, Facebook’s head of U.K. public policy. Despite a groveling apology in major newspapers yesterday, one has to wonder just how sorry Zuckerberg actually is if he won’t appear in person to answer questions about his own company? After receiving word that Zuck wouldn’t be able to show up in person, U.K. lawmakers hit the ball back into Facebook’s court by saying that they will be happy for him to testify live over video link. Facebook has yet to reply to that offer.MG
