Apple manufacturer Foxconn just bought iPhone accessory maker Belkin

Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited, a Foxconn subsidiary, has agreed to acquire the iPhone accessory maker for $886 million, reports MacRumors. Belkin is one of the most popular accessory makers for Apple products, with a line that includes everything from cases to wireless chargers. Belkin also owns the Linksys, Wemo, and Phyn brands, which will be included as part of the deal. In a press release announcing the deal, Belkin CEO and founder Chet Pipkin said:
“This move will accelerate our vision of delivering technology that makes the lives of people around the world better, more convenient, and more fulfilling. I am thrilled to take our brand portfolio of Belkin, Linksys, Wemo, and Phyn to new heights. We see significant synergies with FIT, including leveraging its world-class manufacturing capability to enhance Belkin’s operating efficiency and competitiveness. The transaction also grants us access to more resources to invest in our people and to aggressively pursue opportunities in the marketplace.”