Uber’s autonomous cars have been banned in Arizona

The ban follows the fatal collision earlier this month between an Uber self-driving car and a cyclist in Tempe, Arizona. Bloomberg reports that Arizona governor Doug Ducey informed Uber of the ban in a letter to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on Monday, calling the fatal accident “an unquestionable failure” to comply with public safety standards on Uber’s behalf. The ban on Uber’s self-driving vehicles in the state will last indefinitely for the time being. As Ducey wrote to Khosrowshahi: