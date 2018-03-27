Uber’s autonomous cars have been banned in Arizona

The ban follows the fatal collision earlier this month between an Uber self-driving car and a cyclist in Tempe, Arizona. Bloomberg reports that Arizona governor Doug Ducey informed Uber of the ban in a letter to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on Monday, calling the fatal accident “an unquestionable failure” to comply with public safety standards on Uber’s behalf. The ban on Uber’s self-driving vehicles in the state will last indefinitely for the time being. As Ducey wrote to Khosrowshahi:
“Improving public safety has always been the emphasis of Arizona’s approach to autonomous vehicle testing, and my expectation is that public safety is also the top priority for all who operate this technology in the state. Arizona will not tolerate any less than an unequivocal commitment to public safety.”