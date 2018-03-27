The Wing is being investigated by the New York Human Rights Commission

The popular women’s coworking space and social club has had a “commission-initiated investigation” opened against them by the New York City Commission on Human Rights. Although the commission could not state why it was looking into The Wing due to a policy of not commenting on ongoing investigations, a spokesperson for the agency said, “We are looking forward to working with The Wing to ensure that they are in compliance with the law,” reports Jezebel. But the site and legal experts both seem to think the commission is looking into the coworking space to see if it violates the city’s gender discrimination laws. The Wing does not allow men to visit or become members–a policy that could be in violation of the city’s human rights laws.MG