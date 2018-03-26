YouTube TV just scored a slam dunk with an NBA Finals live-streaming deal

YouTube is continuing on its path to destroy cable TV, and its latest victory is a deal that allows it to live-stream this year’s NBA Finals on its subscription YouTube TV service.

As the games’ presenting partner, YouTube will also get extra promotion: “The Finals presented by YouTube TV” logo will appear on the courts, and prominently in the arenas, meaning they’ll be very visible during telecasts.

More important, YouTube TV will feature ABC–which has the Finals’ broadcasting rights–during the NBA’s championship series in June. That’s a very big win for the Google-owned operation as it seeks to beat its competition in the bid to attract millions of would-be cord cutters.DT