HBO’s “Silicon Valley” Takes A Jab At Facebook’s Russian Headache

HBO’s Silicon Valley returned Sunday night, and with the premiere came a very subtle, and oh-so-topical, jab at Facebook.

Silicon Valley is known for baking jokes into its ever-changing opening credits, and the season five opener proved no different. As the camera pans over the cityscape, a sign reading “Facebook” briefly turns to Russian text and then back to English.

This, of course, stems from Russian agents allegedly using Facebook, among other means, to influence the 2016 presidential election. Most recently Mark Zuckerberg and his company have been raked over the coals for not protecting user privacy after it came to light that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm hired by the Trump campaign, used a Facebook quiz to scrape the data from millions of users.

All of which hasn’t gone unnoticed from the watchful eye of Silicon Valley. Check out a clip of the opening credits below:

During the Silicon Valley opening credits, the Facebook logo flipped from English to Russian. First-rate burn by one of the best series on TV. pic.twitter.com/zvh9ZPd3td — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 26, 2018

