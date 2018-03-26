Peeps-flavored beer is here to haunt the Easter Bunny’s nightmares

The beer makers at Fort Worth’s The Collective Brewing Project–who previously brought the world ramen-flavored beer–have teamed up with Lone Star Taps and Caps bar for a beer that pairs perfectly with Easter ham. Called Peep This Collab, the beer is a sour ale brewed with Peeps, vanilla, and butterfly pea flower (which is the same magical plant that Starbucks is using to turn its drinks into Instagram-worthy creations). As if drinking a purple beer wasn’t festive enough, the brewers also threw in some edible glitter to make it really sparkle.

The head brewer told the Dallas Morning News that the beer is “marshmallow-y” and “lightly tart”. No word, however, on whether it is also “hoppy.”

Peep This Collab will be available at Taps and Caps locations around Easter. But if you’re not in the Lone Star state for the holiday, why not try shoving a few Peeps in a Michelob and see what happens?

h/t Boing BoingML