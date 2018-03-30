New York’s Freegans Expose The Insane Waste Of Our Food System

On a cold March night in New York City, snow still on the ground from a late-season nor’easter, a small group gathered around a pile of trash outside a Morton Williams supermarket in Midtown East. There were around 40 to 50 plastic bags piled high. A lot of them held normal waste–discarded packaging, crusts from people’s lunches. But Janet Kalish, an organizer with New York’s freegan group , opened one bag to find around 50 intact, edible bagels.

Kalish and a handful of dedicated freegans–people who pull edible food from piles of waste in an art commonly known as “dumpster diving”–organize tours in New York every couple of weeks. During meetings, Kalish and her co-organizers will discuss the larger issues of the city’s food system, including why so much edible waste ends up on the street. They’ll give newcomers advice on how and when to forage (late at night but before garbage pickup is ideal), what to look for, and how to make use of their salvaged sustenance.

Generally, the freegan meetups are not open to the media and instead geared toward building a participatory movement shielded from interrogation. But the New York freegans play an integral role in new docuseries from Fusion called Food Exposed, in which journalist Nelufar Hedayat travels the world examining how our food systems work, who they exploit, and how they create waste in ethe process of feeding us.

Hedayat joined the New York tour in mid-March to retread the path she followed with the New York freegans in Food Exposed.

Digging through bags of trash for food “is designed to open your eyes, rather than fill your bellies,” Hedayat tells Fast Company. “In a land of plenty, there are so many people that go without,” she adds. “This helps you question and interrogate why that is.”

Part of the issue, Kalish explains on the tour, is that while we as a society have expended so many resources feeding ourselves to the point where we have an excess of food–she dismissed the bagels she found outside the Morton Williams, claiming there was a bakery a few blocks up that made better ones that still ended up on the sidewalk–we don’t know how to manage that excess.

In New York, the sheer volume of food we uncovered on the sidewalk stands in contrast to the more than 16% of New York residents who are food insecure, and often do not know where their next meal will come from, or if they’ll be able to afford it.