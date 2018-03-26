WeWork has a new competitor in Tokyo, and it’s Hooters

If you’re looking for a new coworking space, why not get one that also serves chicken wings? Hooters in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood has teamed up with Spacee–a space-matching service–to rent out work areas during the restaurant’s downtime, SoraNews24 reports .

Now digital nomads can park in one of the 20 designated seats at Hooters between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and work on their spreadsheets, Slack their colleagues, dial into Skype conferences, and do whatever else they do at work (while making sure not to get barbecue sauce on their keyboards, of course).

While WeWork may not be worried about the competition, yet, it’s going to be hard to beat the Hooters price. Spacee members pay only 50 yen, or about 48 cents, for a 30-minute work block, and that includes a discount on some beverages and an atmosphere that some will undoubtedly find truly inspiring.ML