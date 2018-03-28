How And When To Apply For Jobs You Aren’t “Qualified” For

As a hiring manager, I’ve written a lot of job descriptions. And let me be honest: They’ve all been wish lists–a combination of what I need and what I want from a candidate.

A job description includes both the real and the ideal: the qualifications that candidates must have in order to succeed in a given role, and the qualifications we believe will have the greatest, often quickest impact in a role, given what we know about the company and team they’ll be joining. In other words, a “real” requirement in a job description might look like this: “experience working in consumer tech.” But an “ideal” requirement might look more like this: “experience working at a fast-paced consumer tech startup.”

As a job seeker, what does that mean for you? If you find yourself discouraged by a job description that you aren’t 100% “qualified” for, you’ve still got a fighting chance. Here’s how to know when to pass and when to apply.

Related: How To Apply For A Job When You’re Underqualified

Distinguish The Must-Haves From The Nice-To-Haves

Your first step is to figure out what the core requirements are for the job, and what the “extras” are. If you’re already pretty familiar with the role based on your current work experience, you’ll probably have a strong sense of what’s actually required to get the job done–no matter what the actual job posting says.

For instance, I’ve been in user research for over six years. When I see a job listing that requires a degree in HCI or psychology, I know that’s a nice-to-have but not a must-have. How? Because over the course of my career in UX, I’ve only worked with a handful of researchers with those exact degrees. Most of us–myself included–have all sorts of credentials (degrees in anthropology, literature, art history, archaeology, and so on), so I’ve learned from experience that a specific degree isn’t a make-or-break qualification.

If you’re new to the field, however, it may be harder to distinguish must-haves from nice-to-haves. In that case, look at other job postings for the same role to see what comes up again and again. It’s likely that the core requirements will be repeated across job postings and that they won’t change much from company to company–only the “stretch” or ideal “requirements” will.