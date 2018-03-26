The Most Damaging Part Of Stormy Daniels’s “60 Minutes” Interview Isn’t What You Think

Daniels, the adult film star whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, braved the threat of a $20 million lawsuit to appear on 60 Minutes and discuss her alleged affair with the president. (Interestingly, that figure works out to roughly one dollar per every 1.05 viewers, notching 60 Minutes up to its highest ratings since Obama’s post-election interview in 2008.) The segment revealed Daniels to be every bit as savvy as she’s appeared since news broke in January that she’d accepted $130,000 in hush money during the 2016 election–and continued to be news far longer than average in Trump-adjusted terms.

Much like B Rabbit’s final rap battle in the film 8 Mile, Daniels took away all the ammunition her opponents might use against her by addressing it point by point. Yes, she is capitalizing off this moment somewhat. But a.) who in her position wouldn’t, and b.) it’s not a position she ever asked to be in. She also made a point to separate herself from the #MeToo movement—a movement that does encompass several Trump accusers—and underscored that the alleged affair was consensual. When she mentioned that Trump raised the prospect of her appearing on Celebrity Apprentice before they allegedly slept together, interviewer Anderson Cooper asked whether Daniels thought he actually wanted her for the show or if he was instead just using the offer as sexual leverage. With zero hesitation, she answered: “Both.”

One question many people have been asking about Daniels since she first came into the public eye is why she’s lied about the alleged affair before. Back in January, she even signed a statement claiming, “I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas-owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.”

Most headlines stemming from the 60 Minutes interview focus on part of Daniels’s explanation for why she has wavered on this point. As she tells Cooper, after making a deal in May 2011 to sell her story for $15,000 to the magazine In Touch—the story was later allegedly canceled after intervention from Cohen—someone threatened Daniels in front of her young daughter. “Beautiful little girl,” she claims the anonymous goon said. “Be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

As easy as it may be to buy that an affiliate of Trump’s shadiest lawyer would threaten Daniels with warmed-over mafia clichés that have long since descended into parody, it will be near-impossible to prove. One thing that emerged from the interview that seems beyond the shadow of a doubt, though, is Daniels’ credible account of Trump as Bumbling Seduction Dork.

As any sentient organism might observe on any day of the week, Donald Trump’s ego is galactic-sized. Just this morning, he tweeted a plug for a janky-looking book written about his election victory, with the dubious claim that “everybody is talking about” it. The thing about Trump’s ego, though, is that it hinges on his self-conception as the ultimate alpha male. Who cares that he’s constantly whining about how unfairly he’s treated, takes vacations every weekend, and is prone to cancelling foreign trips to countries where he’ll be protested? In his own mind, Trump is like if Rambo, Casanova, and David Beckham formed one guy and that guy had access to the nuclear codes. The portion of Stormy Daniels’s 60 Minutes interview in which she describes the alleged affair itself punctures that image at every turn, and leaves Trump without a fig leaf to hide behind. Even worse, she serves her story with a snarky smile, relishing each detail as they make Trump look ever smaller and more pathetic. It’s basically every straight man’s worst fear of how a woman he once dated might describe him to her friends—only in this instance, she described it to 24 million people on national television.