The FTC is investigating Facebook’s privacy practices

The Federal Trade Commission has opened a “non-public probe” into the company’s privacy practices. In a statement just posted on its website, the FTC wrote that it “takes very seriously recent press reports raising substantial concerns about the privacy practices of Facebook. ” The investigation was first reported by Bloomberg.

Now Facebook’s stock is plummeting even more. The price has dropped over 5%, after falling nearly 7% last week.

According to Bloomberg, the FTC wants to investigate whether Facebook violated a user agreement it had with users in 2011, given that Cambridge Analytica was able to obtain data on millions of profiles.

You can read the full Bloomberg piece here.