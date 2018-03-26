Survey: Parents are more worried about tech addiction than online predators

Chances are you spend more time sitting in front of a screen than doing anything else–including sleeping. (Adults spend an average of 11 hours a day in front of screens.) But even as we learn about the potential pitfalls of our increasingly technology-addled lifestyles, our dependence on tech shows little sign of waning.

At the same time, the anti-screen-time drumbeat is getting louder, especially when it comes to kids. The question of how much screen time is healthy for children is one that even the biggest names in Silicon Valley are starting to wrestle with. But no one is more worried about the addictive nature of technology than parents themselves.

In fact, in our survey of nearly 400 parents, nearly everyone (over 80%) were worried about their kids becoming addicted to tech and developing a shortened attention span (likely because the parents are experiencing these problems themselves). In our survey, addiction appears to trump the traditional things we were told to fear about the internet, like sexual predators, online bullying, and data privacy, which only concerned about half of parents who took part in our survey.

We heard from parents of toddlers through teenagers, and the stories they shared were funny, terrifying, and at times even heartwarming.KD