advertisement
advertisement

Chrissy Teigen is the latest celebrity to abandon Snapchat

Chrissy Teigen is the latest celebrity to abandon Snapchat
[Photo: Rick Rowell/ABC/Flickr]

Is a Snapchat exodus upon us? If we look to some of the internet’s favorite celebrities, the answer might be yes.

This weekend Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she stopped using Snap.

The supermodel was pretty blunt about her reasons: She doesn’t like the new update, and she is angry that the company ran an advertisement that seemed to make light of Rihanna’s 2009 assault.

Teigen joins a growing list of celebrities–like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner–who have publicly announced that they no longer use the app. This morning the stock dropped nearly 2%, but is now slowly rising. Though it is still below Friday’s closing price of $16.45.

We’ll have to see if Teigen’s comments have the same effect Rihanna’s did.CGW

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company