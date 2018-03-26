This Adorable French Supermarket Ad Will Tug At Your Heart

Who: Intermarche, Romance Agency

Why we care: Now that’s how you sell a cookie. What is it with French grocery chains and adorable advertising? Between this and Monoprix’s cutesy packaging labels, grocery stores in France may become to “awwww” what Thai insurance companies are to full-on openly weeping.

Intermarche is no stranger to the sweetness–last year it targeted young love–and this time uses a child’s love for his mom, and a fun twist, to hit us in the heart. It’s a classic ad device done incredibly well, managing to wrap a large corporation in a cozy blanket of human emotion. C’mon admit it, you’re craving a chocolate chip cookie right now.