Sorry, Alibaba, but Fords aren’t the most interesting things inside vending machines

Vending machines have evolved way past the halcyon days of Cool Ranch Doritos and Diet Cherry Sprite. Thanks to a new partnership between Ford and Alibaba, car shoppers in China can now test drive a Ford vehicle dispensed straight out of a vending machine , no exact change required.

The Super Test-Drive Center in Guangzhou, China, is stocked with 42 Fords, from Mustangs and Mondeos to Explorers. Even better, according to Engadget, there’s no salesperson trying to up-sell you. Instead, anyone interested in a test simply needs to sign up with Alibaba’s Tmall app, snap a selfie, and wait for the vending machine to spit out their brand-new Fords. Unfortunately, the vending machine won’t be around forever. According to Gasgoo, the project will end on April 23.

While the vending machine is headline-grabbing, Fords doesn’t even rank in the top seven the most interesting things you can get out of a vending machine. How can a Ford and Alibaba compete with the vending machines that dispense any of these items?

