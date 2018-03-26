Facebook is taking its local news initiative global

After a week of international headlines, Facebook is ready to focus on events a little closer to home. The social media network has just announced that it is taking its local news initiative international. Back in January, Facebook tweaked the site’s algorithm to give users a bigger dose of local news, perhaps as an antidote to the Kremlin-backed ads and fake news that have infiltrated the site. As Fast Company’s Daniel Terdiman pointed out in January, Facebook is making all these changes in the hopes of convincing the world and regulators that it is making meaningful changes to keep fake news off the platform. The move also made Facebook very popular with local news sites hoping it would translate to more clicks.