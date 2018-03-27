The Crucial Job Skill You’re Waiting Way Too Long To Develop

Public speaking is probably something you’ve had to do since you were a kid, even if you didn’t like it then and still don’t like it now. You might remember having to read out loud to your class in grammar school or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. It either filled you with anxiety or you couldn’t wait for your turn.

As you enter the workforce, you’ll find there’s no consigning public speaking to the list of things grown-ups once made you do that you’re now free to abandon. But that doesn’t mean people early in their careers always embrace the challenge whole-heartedly–even though they really should. Here’s why it’s so important to hone your speaking skills from your entry-level years onward.

Related: Three Strategies For Introverts To Speak Up In Meetings

It’s How You’ll Get Heard

Your first job or two may not present you with tons of opportunities to get on stage and address a huge crowd, but don’t discount the smaller occasions in the meantime. You might be thrust into role-playing exercises at the drop of a dime or placed on committees where you have to present an idea to your colleagues. It’s crucial to make these moments count, since they’re among the first opportunities you’ll have to make your voice heard.

There was a time in my career when I was deathly afraid to speak in public, yet as a young woman in business, I knew public speaking was a skill set that I had to force myself to get comfortable doing. Part of having a seat at the table is being able to advocate for yourself and others, and it’s hard to support anyone–least of all yourself–if you’re afraid of speaking up.

So before long, I forced myself to take an improv class to help me get comfortable being uncomfortable. If I learned anything in those six weeks, it was these two lessons:

It’s possible to work through any failure, even the most demoralizing. Practice really does make perfect.

Resources like Toastmasters or workshops such as Own the Room can also help you perfect your craft. But however you choose to practice, make sure you start early. It’ll help you convey your point of view at work even when you don’t have a lot of power.