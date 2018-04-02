Brainstorming Is Killing Your Creativity

In a typical brainstorming session, you attempt to solve a challenge by gathering a team to generate new ideas. While it sounds logical, this method is actually rife with problems, like “social loafing,” coasting on others’ contributions, and social anxiety about having your ideas judged. That can hinder original thinking and stifle introverted team members, according to an article published in Harvard Business Review .

Instead of looking for answers, you should be brainstorming for questions, says Hal Gregersen, executive director of the MIT Leadership Center and MIT Sloan professor. “The best leaders in the world ask better question, creating conditions and situations that cause them to be wrong or uncomfortable and quiet,” he says. “When that happens, they end up being almost forced to ask things other people wouldn’t ask.”

Coming up with questions allows you to explore a problem more deeply, pushing past biases and arriving at uncharted territories, says Gregersen, author of Questions Are the Answer. He uses a three-step process that he calls “question burst” that sets up conditions to harness the power of questions.

Set The Stage

Start by identifying a challenge you care deeply about, such as growing your business into a new category or entering a potential partnership. If it makes your heart beat faster, it’s probably a good candidate, Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith told Gregerson.

You can do a question burst on your own, but bringing others into the process will give you access to a wider knowledge base and help you maintain a constructive mind-set. “It’s best to include two or three people who have no direct experience with the problem and whose cognitive style or worldview is starkly different from yours,” says Gregerson. “They will come up with surprising, compelling questions that you would not, because they have no practiced ways of thinking about the problem and no investment in the status quo.”

Once you’ve gathered your team, describe the problem in two minutes, briefly sharing why you’re stuck. Providing a short overview forces you to frame it in a way that won’t direct questioning. Then share Gregerson’s two rules:

No one can answer any of the questions. No one can explain why you’re asking the question.

“Both of those things walk the other person into a corner about how you already see the problem, which is the reason why you’re stuck anyway,” says Gregerson.