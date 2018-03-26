Apple could launch its streaming video service in March 2019

That’s according to a report from the New York Times, which dived into the current state of Apple’s Worldwide Video division. The Times says that Apple currently has 12 original content projects currently in the works, most of which had been previously rumored, but also reveals Apple is aiming to launch its streaming service as early as March 2019, though it may be delayed until later that summer. The reason for not launching until next year? It probably has more to do with development and production than technical issues. Many shows take between 8 to 12 months to shoot a whole season, and given that most original content is made available to users in one batch so they can binge-watch the whole season in one sitting, it’s likely Apple needs to wait to launch its service until the entire seasons of its original content shows can be shot.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens