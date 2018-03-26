Apple could launch its streaming video service in March 2019

That’s according to a report from the New York Times, which dived into the current state of Apple’s Worldwide Video division. The Times says that Apple currently has 12 original content projects currently in the works, most of which had been previously rumored, but also reveals Apple is aiming to launch its streaming service as early as March 2019, though it may be delayed until later that summer. The reason for not launching until next year? It probably has more to do with development and production than technical issues. Many shows take between 8 to 12 months to shoot a whole season, and given that most original content is made available to users in one batch so they can binge-watch the whole season in one sitting, it’s likely Apple needs to wait to launch its service until the entire seasons of its original content shows can be shot.MG