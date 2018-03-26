Millions of people blocked Spotify ads without paying for the premium service

That little nugget is something Spotify unveiled in an amended F-1 filing with the SEC on Friday, reports Business Insider . As the company wrote:

“On March 21, 2018, we detected instances of approximately two million users as of December 31, 2017, who have been suppressing advertisements without payment.”

Of course, anyone can block ads on Spotify–you normally just have to pay to do so. But millions of users were apparently getting around the $9.99 monthly fee for Spotify Premium by using certain ad-blocking apps. It's understandable, of course, that Spotify did not say which ad-blocking apps were able to let users bypass ads. Due to the discovery, Spotify had to revise down its figures for its monthly active user count from 159 million to 157 million for last year. Spotify is set to IPO on April 3.