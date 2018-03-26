What To Expect From Apple’s Big Education Event In Chicago On Tuesday

It’s been a fun ride. Back in 2012, Apple became the most valuable company in the world, its revenues grew to unprecedented levels with the massive popularity of the (larger) iPhone 6 the next year, and the stock has been climbing ever since.

So the company might be forgiven for momentarily ignoring the education market. But while Apple wasn’t looking, Google’s Chromebook started invading lots of classrooms. The first mode came out in 2011, and by the end of 2014 it had become the best-selling personal computing device for K-12 classrooms, according to IDC and Futuresource. Schools could buy the computer, plus Google services like Drive, Docs, Calendar, and Hangouts, for about $300. This was music to the ears of school administrators trying to do the most possible with shrinking budgets.

That’s the backstory behind Apple’s “Field Trip” event Tuesday, which will take place at a preparatory high school in Chicago. Apple wants to fight its way back into the classroom, where it was once the go-to vendor for computers and software.

What exactly will Apple announce? Nobody knows for sure, but we have some well-educated guesses. Most of the speculation points to a lower-priced iPad, a lower-priced MacBook Air, and possibly a new development framework for education software called ClassKit.

iPad

Apple’s presence in the classroom is centered on the iPad. So the most logical for Apple would be to release new iPads with nicer prices for small budgets. A recent Bloomberg report cites unnamed sources saying Apple intends to do just that Tuesday. Other reports say the new iPad will be a 9.7-inch model that could sell for as low as $259 (to compete with the Chromebooks). If that’s the case, such a new iPad wouldn’t likely come with many, if any, new features.

There’s also some chatter that Apple will release a new Apple Pencil to use with the new iPad. The usually reliable Apple soothsayer, KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo, said in a recent research note that the new iPad will need a stylus to “differentiate it more from low-price Android tablets.” An iPad-Pencil combo seems like a natural for the classroom, but it could drive up costs. The Pencil requires a special kind of high-performance display that only the iPad Pro has now.

MacBook Air

Cult of Mac reports that suppliers have been producing displays for a new MacBook Air since the beginning of the year. That jibes with another report from Ming-Chi Kuo saying Apple intends to release a budget-priced MacBook Air by the second half of 2018. An education event at the end of the first quarter might be a reasonable time to announce it.