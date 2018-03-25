MarchForOurLives by the numbers

It shook the world with passion and outrage. At least two million people marched on Saturday in more than 800 March for Our Lives protests across the country and the world—with 800,000 attending in Washington D.C. alone, making it the largest single-day protest in the history of the nation’s capital—from Boston to Baton Rouge with solidarity events in Edinburgh, Geneva, Sydney, Tokyo, and London.
Here are some other major stats:
- 3.3 million: Tweets sent with the #MarchForOurLives hashtag
- 387: U.S. congressional districts across the country that saw marches
- 104: Solidarity marches outside the U.S.
- 6 minutes, 20 seconds: Length of Parkland survivor Emma Gonzales’s moment of silence to mark the duration of the gunman’s rampage.
Here are some of the most amazing photos of the march:
Photos from the #MarchForOurLives protests around the world https://t.co/2b8lrc9V0k pic.twitter.com/42Bl4MZVB8
— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 25, 2018