These Salad Vending Machines Have Become One Of Chicago’s Hot Lunch Spots

In one of his first jobs after college, Luke Saunders happened to take a sales job that required driving 1,000 miles a week through Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Kentucky. Dinner, most of the time, meant fast food. Lunch might be a bag of chips or a soggy burrito from a convenience store. Saunders realized there needed to be a better way to access healthy food anywhere.

In 2013, he launched the first prototype of a solution: a vending machine that would serve fresh salads, restocked daily, with kale, spinach, quinoa, and other vegetables, grains, and fruit layered neatly in glass jars. The first location, next to Dunkin Donuts and McDonald’s in a food court in downtown Chicago, was soon getting five-star reviews on Yelp.

Today, his startup, called Farmer’s Fridge, has around 120 vending machines in Chicago and Milwaukee, and it plans to double that number this year.

When he began, Saunders says, his office was the food court next to the vending machine, where he talked to customers about what they liked and didn’t like. There were challenges. “Very early on, a lot of it was proving that you could convince a consumer that you could actually buy a really high-quality meal from what is objectively a vending machine,” he says. (He likes to consider it a “micro-restaurant” and also simply calls it a fridge.)

The first prototypes were paneled in reclaimed wood and decorated with live plants. Signs pointed out that the food had been made the same day. But these details didn’t really matter. “What we really learned was a lot of the things we were doing were actually extraneous . . . What we ultimately found was that people just look at the food,” he says. “And then they try it, and if it meets their expectations or exceeds their expectations, they come back.”

In Chicago, the vending machines are in a range of locations: in office buildings, where workers without time for lunch can get a salad or quinoa bowl instead of chips; hospitals, where the machine’s offerings can be more appealing than the cafeteria; a 911 call center where employees previously relied on fast food; inside CVS and 7-11; in student centers at universities; and in surburban neighborhoods where someone would otherwise have to drive to reach a restaurant.

This access, in theory, should make it more likely that people choose to eat healthy food, though Saunders realizes that convenience is not the only factor in convincing someone to choose healthy food. “If healthy food doesn’t taste good, it doesn’t matter how convenient it is,” he says. “If it’s not affordable relative to the alternatives, it doesn’t matter how convenient or tasty it is. What we’ve learned over the last five years is there’s this triangle of convenience, taste, and value, and we have to be the best on all three. If you can do that, then absolutely you can change the way that people eat.”