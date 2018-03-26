Smartphone-compatible ultrasound machine streams images from remote locations

Ultrasound devices for monitoring pregnancies or spotting heart ailments have become inexpensive and easily portable. The same can’t be said for the trained experts who need to interpret the images. Philips is trying to bridge that gap with a new service, called Philips Lumify with Reacts, that streams data from its mobile ultrasound machines to just about any expert at a hospital or university.

The company had already offered a subscription service starting at $199 a month that uses a smartphone or tablet app to control its handheld scanners. Now it’s partnered with a telehealth videoconferencing service called IIT on a platform that can stream the actual data from ultrasound readings along with the video between a medical technician in the field and a doctor far away (at no extra charge). The companies bill the new service as useful for paramedics, disaster relief workers, or midwifes working from remote locations.

