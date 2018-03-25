“60 Minutes” Stormy Daniels live-stream: How to watch the big CBS interview without a TV

“Event TV” can be a real pain for cord-cutters. After all, these are folks who have abandoned cable and often prefer to be blissfully unaware of the drudgery of broadcast network schedules. But cord-cutting can leave you in the lurch when a network program comes along that you actually want to watch live.

Such is the case with tonight’s episode of 60 Minutes on CBS (airing at 7 p.m. ET/PT), in which Anderson Cooper will interview Stormy Daniels—the porn star who says she had an affair with Donald Trump and was paid to keep quiet about it. This is event TV to be sure, but how do you watch it if you don’t actually own a TV?

Unfortunately, unless you subscribe to a pay-TV package, your options are limited for streaming it live online or on your phone. We’ve rounded up a few options below, all of which may not be available in certain areas.

The most obvious choice is CBS’s All Access streaming service, which offers live CBS programming in some areas. You can visit the website and enter your location to see if the live service is available.

Similarly, Sony's Playstation Vue offers live broadcasts of CBS in some zip codes. You can find more information on that service here.

YouTube TV, a live-streaming service from the Google-owned platform, is now available in dozens of metro areas and offers CBS where available. More on that here.

AT&T-owned DirecTV Now offers CBS with a number of packages but warns that "programming is subject to change." You can see those options here.

The good thing about all of these services is they’re easy to sign up for and easy to dump if you don’t find them useful. They may also have some promotions happening whereby you can get a free month or at least a discount.

CBS is not currently offered on Sling TV, one of the most popular standalone cable-like services.

Of course, if you own an actual TV, you can still get CBS the old-fashioned way, with an over-the-air antenna. Remember those? They’ve actually made a comeback in recent years. 60 Minutes airs tonight at 7 p.m. ET/PT. CBS News has a list of local affiliates here.CZ