Cambridge Analytica’s Nix Hoped To Sell His Company To Ad Agency WPP

Alexander Nix, the now-suspended CEO of Cambridge Analytica, carried in his briefcase a Thermos bottle full of snake oil even bigger than that peddled by Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. While the disgraced executives are in completely different businesses, they both were obsessed with touting a new technology–and making deals based on its purported genius–before it was actually proven to work.

Nix, who sources say liked to call himself a “Bond villain,” had a master plan. He wanted to use the publicity from Cambridge Analytica’s association with the Trump campaign to win new clients for the firm’s commercial marketing and advertising units. He believed that after the firm won contracts with advertising giant WPP and Coke, he could then approach WPP CEO Martin Sorrell and sell him the company, a source with knowledge of the matter tells me. Nix said he knew Sorrell, a fellow Londoner, and said he had talked to Sorrell about selling him his company, says this source.

But for much of Cambridge Analytica’s history, the company’s marquee offering–a data platform that used behavioral micro-targeting models to target voters and consumers–worked only in Nix’s sales presentation, not in real campaigns, sources close to the company tell me.

After the Trump campaign ended, Nix pitched both WPP and Coke on its behavioral microtargeting platform and models, and WPP ended up working with Cambridge Analytica on a pitch for the U.S. Army account, AdAge reports. But ultimately neither Coke nor WPP signed on as Cambridge Analytica clients. One executive from WPP insisted to Fast Company that Sorrell did not know Nix.

In a statement, a spokesperson for WPP said: “Cambridge Analytica were involved in a pitch process with WPP as a potential sub-contractor, but are no longer part of our engagement with the client.”

Ripon Rip-off

Nix’s product was a voter data platform called “Ripon,” in essence a giant information warehouse that holds all kinds of data sets showing different facets of a voter’s identity. It contains the voter file, which includes all kinds of demographic data, voting history, and party affiliation. That data is supplemented by other third-party data sets including everything from credit bureau data to magazine subscription histories to Facebook likes. From this platform, data scientists create models showing which voters might be persuaded to vote for Candidate X, and what kind of messaging might be needed to persuade them.

The major selling point of Cambridge Analytica’s Ripon platform was its “behavioral microtargeting,” a type of voter modeling that relied on Facebook data to uncover voters’ political proclivities. Nix said the technique could reveal hidden fears and anxieties in voters–things the voter him or herself may not even realize–that could, with skillful messaging–be translated into political action.