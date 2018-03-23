Elon Musk just deleted the Facebook pages for Tesla and SpaceX

I guess today is Delete Facebook Day. Elon Musk, after being questioned on Twitter, seems to have taken the Facebook pages for Tesla and SpaceX, two companies he runs, offline.

Musk, who has a reputation being cagily trolly online, replied to a WhatsApp cofounder’s tweet telling people to delete Facebook with “What’s Facebook?” When people pointed out that his company had their own official Facebook pages, Musk tweeted that they “Will be gone soon.”

First time I’ve seen either. One on the left looks official. Will be gone soon. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

And, voila! Both pages have now been taken off of Facebook. If you go to either right now, you are given this error message.

Who knows how long this will last. Perhaps Musk is trolling us, or maybe he is actually taking a stand. Earlier today, Sonos announced that it was pulling its advertising from platforms like Facebook in response to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. So it’s possible that other tech figures are warming up to the idea that Facebook is bad. Or maybe they just want the good PR of appearing socially conscious for the time being.

Who knows!CGW